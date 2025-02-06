Demeke leads Delaware against UNC Wilmington after 24-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-10, 6-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-14, 2-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts UNC Wilmington after Rebecca Demeke scored 24 points in Delaware’s 62-54 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 2-6 in home games. Delaware is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seahawks have gone 6-3 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Delaware averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 65.4 points per game, 1.0 more than the 64.4 Delaware allows to opponents.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Seahawks meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Wilson is averaging 10.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ella Wanzer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexandra Zelaya is averaging 11.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Seahawks. Evan Miller is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.