Delaware visits Stony Brook following Ware’s 30-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-15, 7-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-14, 6-8 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Delaware after Breauna Ware scored 30 points in Stony Brook’s 76-51 loss to the Campbell Camels.

The Seawolves are 9-3 on their home court. Stony Brook ranks fifth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Shamarla King leads the Seawolves with 6.9 boards.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-8 against CAA opponents. Delaware is fifth in the CAA scoring 62.4 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

Stony Brook scores 57.5 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 63.9 Delaware allows. Delaware averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Stony Brook allows.

The Seawolves and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Seawolves. Ware is averaging 15.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tara Cousins is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Rebecca Demeke is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.