Delaware visits Monmouth following Durr’s 40-point showing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-11, 4-5 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (6-16, 4-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Delaware after Madison Durr scored 40 points in Monmouth’s 104-97 overtime win over the Drexel Dragons.

The Hawks have gone 4-1 at home. Monmouth is 2-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-5 in conference matchups. Delaware is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Monmouth is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 77.3 points per game, 0.1 more than the 77.2 Monmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Collins is averaging 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

John Camden is averaging 17 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Niels Lane is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.