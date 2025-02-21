Delaware visits Elon following Cherisier’s 24-point performance

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-14, 6-7 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-10, 7-5 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits Elon after Ande’a Cherisier scored 24 points in Delaware’s 82-59 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Phoenix are 7-4 in home games. Elon ranks fifth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Raven Preston leads the Phoenix with 9.0 boards.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-7 in CAA play. Delaware has a 4-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Elon is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Elon gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maraja Pass is averaging 4.3 points for the Phoenix. Jayda Angel is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tara Cousins is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.5 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Rebecca Demeke is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 56.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.