Delaware takes home win streak into matchup with Drexel

Drexel Dragons (16-10, 12-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-15, 8-8 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Fightin’ Blue Hens face Drexel.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-6 in home games. Delaware has a 4-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dragons are 12-4 against CAA opponents. Drexel has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Delaware is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Wanzer averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Rebecca Demeke is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cara McCormack is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging nine points. Amaris Baker is shooting 37.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 59.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

