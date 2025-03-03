Delaware State visits Morgan State after Robinson’s 26-point game

Delaware State Hornets (15-12, 7-5 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (12-16, 6-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on Morgan State after Martaz Robinson scored 26 points in Delaware State’s 83-79 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears are 10-4 in home games. Morgan State is 8-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 7-5 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Morgan State scores 80.4 points, 6.5 more per game than the 73.9 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Morgan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Hobbs is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.7 points. Will Thomas is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

Robert Smith averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Robinson is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.