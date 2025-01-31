Delaware State visits Jones and Coppin State

Delaware State Hornets (3-15, 0-5 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (12-9, 3-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts Delaware State after Angel Jones scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 61-56 victory over the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Coppin State is third in the MEAC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Laila Lawrence averaging 6.5.

The Hornets are 0-5 in MEAC play. Delaware State allows 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.4 points per game.

Coppin State scores 64.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 71.3 Delaware State allows. Delaware State’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than Coppin State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The Eagles and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawrence is averaging 17 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Eagles. Jones is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mahogany Cottingham averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 13.6 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 52.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 31.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.