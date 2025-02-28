Delaware State plays conference rival Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (16-11, 7-4 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-20, 1-10 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits Delaware State in MEAC action Saturday.

The Hornets have gone 5-7 at home. Delaware State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 7-4 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 25.5 points per game in the paint led by Laila Lawrence averaging 6.0.

Delaware State is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Delaware State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiarra Mcelrath is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hornets. Mahogany Cottingham is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lawrence is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Angel Jones is averaging 16.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.