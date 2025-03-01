Delaware State hosts Nnadozie and Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (5-21, 3-8 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (14-12, 6-5 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -11.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State plays Delaware State after Toby Nnadozie scored 25 points in Coppin State’s 72-61 victory against the Howard Bison.

The Hornets have gone 9-2 at home. Delaware State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Robert Smith averaging 3.1.

The Eagles have gone 3-8 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is seventh in the MEAC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 1.7.

Delaware State’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Delaware State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Kaseem Watson is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nnadozie is averaging 12.3 points and 2.5 steals for the Eagles. Dunn is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.