Delaware State hosts Morgan State after Thomas’ 24-point game

Morgan State Bears (10-12, 4-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (11-10, 3-3 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Delaware State after Will Thomas scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 76-63 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hornets are 6-1 in home games. Delaware State scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Bears have gone 4-2 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Delaware State is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 10.8 more points per game (81.8) than Delaware State gives up (71.0).

The Hornets and Bears meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Smith is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Kaseem Watson is averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 14.7 points for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

