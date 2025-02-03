Delaware State hosts Morgan State after Smith’s 20-point game

Morgan State Bears (10-12, 4-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (11-10, 3-3 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays Morgan State after Robert Smith scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 84-61 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hornets are 6-1 on their home court. Delaware State is third in the MEAC with 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Kaseem Watson averaging 7.0.

The Bears are 4-2 in conference games. Morgan State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Delaware State scores 76.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 81.5 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Delaware State allows.

The Hornets and Bears match up Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 assists. Watson is averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 14.7 points for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

