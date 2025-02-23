Delaware State faces North Carolina Central after Mcelrath’s 20-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-17, 4-5 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-19, 1-9 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts North Carolina Central after Kiarra Mcelrath scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 77-56 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 5-6 at home. Delaware State averages 19.4 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central ranks fourth in the MEAC scoring 27.5 points per game in the paint led by Morgan Callahan averaging 8.0.

Delaware State averages 56.0 points per game, 26.2 fewer points than the 82.2 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Delaware State allows.

The Hornets and Eagles match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Najah Lane is averaging 6.1 points for the Hornets. Mcelrath is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 33.6% over the past 10 games.

Aysia Hinton averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Kyla Bryant is averaging 16.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.