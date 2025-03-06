Delaware State and Maryland-Eastern Shore meet for conference matchup

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (12-16, 7-6 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-22, 1-12 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kiarra Mcelrath and Delaware State host Zamara Haynes and Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC action.

The Hornets are 5-8 in home games. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC scoring 55.4 points while shooting 34.8% from the field.

The Hawks are 7-6 in conference matchups. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 8-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Delaware State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Delaware State allows.

The Hornets and Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mcelrath is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Ericka Huggins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Haynes is averaging 11.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Ashanti Lynch is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.