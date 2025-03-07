Delaware puts home win streak on the line against Towson

Towson Tigers (9-19, 7-10 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-15, 9-8 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Fightin’ Blue Hens play Towson.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-6 on their home court. Delaware is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 7-10 against CAA opponents. Towson is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Delaware averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Towson gives up. Towson averages 58.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 63.6 Delaware gives up to opponents.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Wanzer averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Ande’a Cherisier is shooting 55.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is averaging 12 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.