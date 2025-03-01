Delaware plays UNC Wilmington after Camden’s 31-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-18, 5-12 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (23-7, 13-4 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -10.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays UNC Wilmington after John Camden scored 31 points in Delaware’s 94-84 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 14-3 in home games. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Sean Moore leads the Seahawks with 6.5 boards.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-12 in CAA play. Delaware is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Khamari McGriff is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Camden is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Izaiah Pasha is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 1-9, averaging 72.8 points, 24.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.