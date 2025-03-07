Delaware plays Stony Brook in CAA Tournament

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-23, 4-14 CAA) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-19, 5-13 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays in the CAA Tournament against Stony Brook.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens’ record in CAA games is 5-13, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. Delaware has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Seawolves are 4-14 against CAA teams. Stony Brook allows 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Delaware averages 76.4 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 73.9 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 66.2 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 78.7 Delaware gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Izaiah Pasha is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Andre Snoddy is averaging 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Seawolves. CJ Luster II is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 1-9, averaging 73.2 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

