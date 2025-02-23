Delaware plays N.C. A&T, seeks 4th straight road win

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-14, 7-7 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-9, 11-2 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Fightin’ Blue Hens take on N.C. A&T.

The Aggies are 8-3 in home games. N.C. A&T ranks seventh in the CAA with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Chaniya Clark averaging 5.0.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 7-7 against CAA opponents. Delaware is eighth in the CAA with 12.1 assists per game led by Tara Cousins averaging 3.6.

N.C. A&T averages 62.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 63.6 Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleia Bracone averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 15.7 points, 3.6 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Cousins is shooting 39.9% and averaging 11.5 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ella Wanzer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.