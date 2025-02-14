Delaware plays conference foe Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-12, 9-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-14, 5-8 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays Delaware in CAA action Saturday.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 8-4 on their home court. Delaware is ninth in the CAA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by John Camden averaging 4.3.

The Fighting Camels are 9-4 in CAA play. Campbell ranks eighth in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Dorsey averaging 5.3.

Delaware makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Campbell has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camden is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Erik Timko is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Colby Duggan is averaging 15 points for the Fighting Camels. Dorsey is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

