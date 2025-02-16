Delaware hosts Nascimento and William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (10-12, 7-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-14, 5-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays Delaware after Bella Nascimento scored 23 points in William & Mary’s 59-58 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 4-6 in home games. Delaware averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tribe are 7-4 in CAA play. William & Mary gives up 65.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Delaware’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (40.4%).

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tribe square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Cousins is shooting 39.5% and averaging 11.5 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ella Wanzer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nascimento is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tribe. Kayla Rolph is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.