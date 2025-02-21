Delaware hosts Hofstra in conference showdown

Hofstra Pride (12-16, 4-11 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-16, 5-10 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Delaware in CAA action Saturday.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 8-6 in home games. Delaware is 5-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Pride are 4-11 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Delaware averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Delaware gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden is averaging 16.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Erik Timko is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jean Aranguren is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Pride. Cruz Davis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 23.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Pride: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.