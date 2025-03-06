Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens take on the Stony Brook Seawolves in CAA Tournament

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-23, 4-14 CAA) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-19, 5-13 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware and Stony Brook square off in the CAA Tournament.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 5-13 against CAA teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Delaware is 5-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Seawolves’ record in CAA play is 4-14. Stony Brook averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Delaware is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 66.2 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 78.7 Delaware allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Izaiah Pasha is shooting 60.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

CJ Luster II is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Seawolves. Collin O’Connor is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 1-9, averaging 73.2 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

