Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens and UNC Wilmington Seahawks meet in CAA Tournament

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-17, 8-10 CAA) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-16, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware and UNC Wilmington play in the CAA Tournament.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 9-9 against CAA opponents and 3-7 in non-conference play. Delaware is seventh in the CAA with 12.9 assists per game led by Tara Cousins averaging 4.1.

The Seahawks are 8-10 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Delaware averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 64.5 points per game, 0.7 more than the 63.8 Delaware allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Delaware won 72-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Ande’a Cherisier led Delaware with 13 points, and Jania Hall led UNC Wilmington with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Wanzer is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging nine points and 1.6 steals. Cherisier is shooting 53.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Alexandra Zelaya is averaging 12.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Seahawks. Taylor Henderson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.