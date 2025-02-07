Delaware faces William & Mary, looks to stop 5-game skid

William & Mary Tribe (14-10, 8-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-13, 4-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware enters the matchup with William & Mary as losers of five straight games.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 7-4 in home games. Delaware is fourth in the CAA scoring 77.1 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Tribe are 8-3 in CAA play. William & Mary scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Delaware averages 77.1 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 76.9 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 80.1 points per game, 2.3 more than the 77.8 Delaware allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden is averaging 17 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Erik Timko is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Gabe Dorsey is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Tribe. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Tribe: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.