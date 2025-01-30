Delaware faces Towson on 3-game skid

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-13, 1-6 CAA) at Towson Tigers (4-14, 2-5 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks to break its three-game skid with a victory over Towson.

The Tigers have gone 2-5 at home. Towson is seventh in the CAA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Khady Leye averaging 5.3.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-6 against CAA opponents. Delaware is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Towson scores 59.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 65.1 Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Towson gives up.

The Tigers and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan Wakefield is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tara Cousins is averaging 11.3 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Chloe Wilson is averaging 12.4 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.