Delaware faces conference rival Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-12, 9-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-14, 5-8 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: John Camden and Delaware host Nolan Dorsey and Campbell in CAA play.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 8-4 at home. Delaware is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Camels are 9-4 against CAA opponents. Campbell ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Delaware makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Campbell averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Delaware gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camden is averaging 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Erik Timko is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dorsey is averaging nine points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Camels. Colby Duggan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

