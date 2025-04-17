Deion Sanders, Buffs face scrutiny over retiring jersey numbers of Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders offered a way to soothe any hard feelings over the recent announcement that Colorado’s dynamic tandem Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders skipped the line to have their jersey numbers retired this weekend.

Hugs and handshakes for all.

“Can we start off with me just shaking everyone’s hand that played here before, just give them a hug?” the Colorado coach said after practice Thursday as the Buffaloes prepare for their spring game on Saturday. “They’ve got to come back for that, right? Let’s start with that. … That’s what I want to do.”

The Buffaloes ruffled some feathers of past players and graduates when they announced that Hunter’s No. 12 and Sanders’ No. 2 would be retired before the spring game. They’re just the fifth and sixth players in Colorado’s 135-year history to receive that honor.

Some view it as a quick turnaround with their careers just ending. There are also numerous big names in Buffaloes lore that remain in line, including from the 1990 national championship squad.

Chad Brown, a Buffaloes Hall of Fame linebacker, posted on social media: “If the players from the National Champ team have not received such an honor, by default, this action dismisses, diminishes & for a new generation of CU fans erases their greatness. I would never minimize the impact of #2 or #12, they are amazing players. But this timing is poor.”

The decision to retire numbers is based on the discretion of the Colorado athletic administration and the current head coach.

“Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are both great Buffs and exceptional talents who have been tremendous representatives of our program and of our university and led our team back to national prominence,” said athletic director Rick George, who was the assistant athletic director for football operations when the program won its only national title. “Recognizing the accomplishments of a Heisman Trophy winner and record-setting quarterback who ushered in this new era of CU football now does not detract from accomplishments of the past. Rather, it adds to the rich legacy of CU football that has been passed down over the years by everyone who has worn a CU uniform.”

Hunter, who played both wide receiver and cornerback, is coming off a Heisman Trophy campaign. Sanders broke many of the program’s passing records and won the Johnny Unitas award that’s handed to college football’s top QB. Both are expected to be high selections at the NFL draft on April 24.

Deion Sanders defended his son’s inclusion Thursday.

“We’re talking about Shedeur. We ain’t talking about nobody else,” the coach/father said. “If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion.”

Tyler Polumbus, a standout offensive lineman for the Buffaloes, posted on social media: “The vitriol from former players regarding CU retiring #2 is loud. I think most (including myself) believe he deserves the honor…eventually… Bypassing the line, bypassing #2 Deon Figures doesn’t make sense. Soo many all time greats that deserve the honor and have waited their turn. Why so fast? Zero waiting period? Feels like the first blunder of the Coach Prime era that has upset alumni.”

Sanders said his son and Hunter are looking forward.

“These guys are thinking about the draft, man,” Deion Sanders said. “We’re thankful that Buff Nation has been gracious. They’ve been wonderful. I feel like we have the best fan base ever — ever, especially over the last two years. I can’t comment before because I wasn’t here.”

Hunter and Shedeur Sanders join the company of quarterback/halfback Byron White (No. 24), guard/linebacker Joe Romig (No. 67), quarterback/tailback Bobby Anderson (No. 11 ) and the late tailback Rashaan Salaam (No. 19).

Over his playing days, Deion Sanders noted he’s been a part of several jersey retirement ceremonies and it’s never been a sore subject.

“This is the first time I ever seen it sore,” he said. “I don’t know if you know it, but I think every jersey I darn near played in is retired. So I’m pretty familiar with this. It’s never been sore.”

Spring game

Sanders said there have been more than 15,000 tickets distributed for the spring game Saturday at Folsom Field. Sanders originally lobbied to play another team and Syracuse coach Fran Brown volunteered. The request was nixed by the NCAA.

“I think it hurt the ticket sales when they said that we weren’t going to get that scrimmage, I really do, against Syracuse,” Sanders said. “I wish we would have. But hopefully we hit it a year from now, when somebody else think of it, besides me and Coach Fran Brown, and let them do it first.”

Grass to turf

The Buffaloes are switching from natural grass at Folsom Field to artificial turf before the 2025 season.

“We plan on making it to the playoffs,” Sanders said, “and we don’t want to play in the frozen tundra.”

