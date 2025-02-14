Degenhart and Boise State host San Diego State

Boise State Broncos (17-7, 9-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 9-4 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits San Diego State after Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points in Boise State’s 79-52 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs are 8-3 on their home court. San Diego State is the best team in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Broncos are 9-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

San Diego State averages 71.1 points, 5.3 more per game than the 65.8 Boise State allows. Boise State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Degenhart is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.