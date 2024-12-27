Defense steps up for the Bears, but the offense struggles in a 6-3 loss to the Seahawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The defense delivered for the Chicago Bears. It was one of the team’s best performances of the season on that side of the ball.

Just not good enough.

“I guess we should have held them to three points or zero points at the end of the day,” safety Kevin Byard said.

Byard and Co. shut down Seattle on Thursday night, limiting Geno Smith and the Seahawks to 265 yards and Jason Myers’ two field goals. But Chicago finished with just 179 yards of offense in a 6-3 loss.

The Bears (4-12) became the first NFL team to lose when allowing six points or fewer since the Raiders fell 3-0 loss to the Vikings on Dec. 10, 2023. It was the fourth time in the last 90 seasons that the franchise lost a game when allowing six points or fewer, joining a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Oct. 24, 1999, a 6-3 loss to Denver on Dec. 5, 1971, and a 3-0 loss to the New York Giants on Nov. 17, 1935.

The defense was expected to help carry the team in its first season since it selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. But it had struggled of late, contributing to a 10-game losing streak since a 4-2 start.

Chicago had allowed an average of 31 points and 422.6 yards of offense over its previous five games.

“Our defense has a certain standard, and we’ve showed it,” defensive back Kyler Gordon said. “Obviously sinking a little bit; just getting back on the guys to obviously get back right. It’s just important to know what we can do. Just go in there and execute. We did way better today.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.