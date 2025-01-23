DeChent leads New Hampshire against Bryant after 29-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-11, 2-4 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-9, 2-3 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays Bryant after Eva DeChent scored 29 points in New Hampshire’s 70-48 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 at home. Bryant is the America East leader with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 3.3.

The Wildcats are 2-4 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is ninth in the America East with 9.1 assists per game led by Clara Gomez averaging 1.9.

Bryant scores 57.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 59.3 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Bryant gives up.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.8 points. Ali Brigham is shooting 48.2% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Gomez is averaging 5.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. DeChent is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 52.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 51.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.