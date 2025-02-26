DeChent and the New Hampshire Wildcats visit conference foe Maine

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-18, 4-11 America East) at Maine Black Bears (13-14, 8-6 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eva DeChent and New Hampshire visit Caroline Bornemann and Maine on Thursday.

The Black Bears have gone 8-4 at home. Maine averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 4-11 in conference games. New Hampshire is 6-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Maine is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.0% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than Maine has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bornemann is averaging 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Black Bears. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

DeChent is averaging 17.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 55.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 53.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.