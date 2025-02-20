DeChent and the New Hampshire Wildcats host conference foe Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (14-12, 6-7 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-17, 3-10 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bella Pucci and Binghamton take on Eva DeChent and New Hampshire on Thursday.

The Wildcats are 4-6 in home games. New Hampshire is fifth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.5 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Bearcats are 6-7 in conference matchups. Binghamton is the America East leader with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Pucci averaging 5.7.

New Hampshire’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that New Hampshire allows.

The Wildcats and Bearcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is shooting 36.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Pucci is shooting 52.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 52.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.