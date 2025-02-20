Dean, Lamar Cardinals take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals (17-7, 12-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-10, 10-6 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Incarnate Word in Southland action Thursday.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have gone 11-3 at home. Incarnate Word has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

The Lamar Cardinals are 12-3 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks second in the Southland shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Incarnate Word’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 10.0 more points per game (68.3) than Incarnate Word gives up (58.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Incarnate Word Cardinals, while averaging 9.7 points. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Sabria Dean is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Lamar Cardinals. R’Mani Taylor is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Incarnate Word Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 58.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Lamar Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.