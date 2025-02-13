Dean and Lamar host Northwestern State

Lamar Cardinals (15-7, 10-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-10, 9-4 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Northwestern State after Sabria Dean scored 23 points in Lamar’s 58-56 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Demons have gone 7-2 in home games. Northwestern State is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 10-3 in Southland play. Lamar has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Northwestern State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Northwestern State allows.

The Demons and Cardinals meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dean is averaging 14.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Akasha Davis is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.