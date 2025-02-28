Dayton takes on conference foe Richmond

Richmond Spiders (10-19, 5-11 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-9, 9-6 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays Richmond in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Flyers are 14-2 in home games. Dayton averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Spiders are 5-11 in conference games. Richmond averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Dayton scores 75.4 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 72.2 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 67.2 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 70.1 Dayton gives up to opponents.

The Flyers and Spiders match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Enoch Cheeks is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Dusan Neskovic is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Spiders. Mikkel Tyne is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.