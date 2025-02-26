Dayton hosts Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-6, 12-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-12, 9-7 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Dayton after Laura Ziegler scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 83-69 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Flyers are 11-5 in home games. Dayton ranks seventh in the A-10 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Arianna Smith averaging 4.3.

The Hawks have gone 12-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks third in the A-10 shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Dayton’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Flyers. Smith is averaging 13.8 points, 11 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Mackenzie Smith averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Ziegler is averaging 20.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.