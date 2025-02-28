Dawkins leads Houston Christian against Northwestern State after 41-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (12-17, 9-9 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (14-15, 10-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits Northwestern State after Bryson Dawkins scored 41 points in Houston Christian’s 72-56 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Demons have gone 8-5 at home. Northwestern State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies have gone 9-9 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Northwestern State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 67.2 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 68.8 Northwestern State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 11.8 points. Addison Patterson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Peyton Rogers is averaging 4.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Dawkins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

