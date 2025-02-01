Davis, Long Island Sharks to visit Forrest, Chicago State Cougars

Long Island Sharks (10-14, 6-3 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-20, 2-5 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on LIU in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Cougars are 1-4 in home games. Chicago State ranks seventh in the NEC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Jernigan averaging 1.1.

The Sharks have gone 6-3 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks third in the NEC allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Chicago State is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 41.6% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 68.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 79.0 Chicago State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Robinson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Forrest is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Malachi Davis is averaging 16.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

