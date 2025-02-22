Davis leads Southern Illinois against Valparaiso after 26-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (12-16, 5-12 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-16, 7-10 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on Valparaiso after Kennard Davis scored 26 points in Southern Illinois’ 62-60 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Salukis have gone 6-6 at home. Southern Illinois is the MVC leader with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 1.6.

The Beacons are 5-12 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Illinois scores 72.2 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 74.9 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Salukis. Davis is averaging 18.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cooper Schwieger is averaging 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.