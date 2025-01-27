Davis leads San Jose State against San Diego State after 22-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (10-11, 3-6 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (13-5, 6-3 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits San Diego State after Latrell Davis scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 67-58 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aztecs are 6-3 on their home court. San Diego State ranks seventh in the MWC with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Pharaoh Compton averaging 5.2.

The Spartans are 3-6 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

San Diego State scores 72.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 72.3 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

The Aztecs and Spartans meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is averaging 14.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Aztecs. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Will McClendon is averaging 12.7 points for the Spartans. Josh Uduje is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.