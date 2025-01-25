Davis leads Old Dominion against Coastal Carolina after 23-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-12, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-12, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -4; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces Coastal Carolina after Robert Davis Jr. scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 74-60 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Monarchs are 5-7 in home games. Old Dominion allows 72.5 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 1-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Old Dominion scores 67.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 70.5 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Chanticleers meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Johnson is averaging nine points and 4.1 assists for the Monarchs. Davis is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Joshua Meo is averaging 7.6 points for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.