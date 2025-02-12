Davis leads No. 19 Ole Miss against South Carolina after 22-point performance

Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-13, 0-10 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ole Miss takes on South Carolina after Dre Davis scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 72-70 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 8-6 in home games. South Carolina is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Rebels are 7-4 in SEC play. Ole Miss is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina scores 69.9 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 68.5 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Gamecocks. Morris Ugusuk is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 13 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 0-10, averaging 62.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

