Davis leads LIU against Saint Francis (PA) after 23-point outing

Long Island Sharks (10-11, 6-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-13, 2-4 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Saint Francis (PA) after Malachi Davis scored 23 points in LIU’s 72-63 overtime victory over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Red Flash have gone 5-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is first in the NEC with 15.3 assists per game led by Riley Parker averaging 3.5.

The Sharks are 6-0 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks eighth in the NEC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 71.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 67.0 LIU allows. LIU averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Flash. Bobby Rosenberger III is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sharks. Blake Lander is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.