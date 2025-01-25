Davis leads Lamar against East Texas A&M after 20-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (4-12, 1-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-4, 7-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts East Texas A&M after Akasha Davis scored 20 points in Lamar’s 68-52 win over the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Cardinals have gone 8-0 in home games. Lamar is 11-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 1-6 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is fourth in the Southland scoring 66.9 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

Lamar’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Lamar gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alva Hedrich is averaging 4.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Lions. Jordyn Newsome is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

