Davis leads Hofstra against William & Mary after 24-point performance

Hofstra Pride (12-13, 4-8 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (14-11, 8-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on William & Mary after Cruz Davis scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 80-75 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Tribe have gone 10-0 at home. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Chase Lowe leads the Tribe with 5.3 boards.

The Pride are 4-8 against CAA opponents. Hofstra scores 67.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

William & Mary averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 67.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 76.8 William & Mary gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Matteus Case is shooting 41.7% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jean Aranguren is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Davis is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.