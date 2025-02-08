Davis leads Arkansas against No. 3 Alabama after 24-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 8-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-8, 3-6 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -5.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on No. 3 Alabama after Johnell Davis scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 78-70 victory over the Texas Longhorns.

The Razorbacks have gone 9-3 at home. Arkansas is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide have gone 8-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama currently has college basketball’s top offense averaging 90.2 points while shooting 47.6%.

Arkansas makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Alabama has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is averaging 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Razorbacks. Davis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mark Sears is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

