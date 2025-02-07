Davis leads Arkansas against No. 3 Alabama after 24-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 8-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-8, 3-6 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts No. 3 Alabama after Johnell Davis scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 78-70 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Razorbacks have gone 9-3 at home. Arkansas is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide have gone 8-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 18-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Arkansas’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 21.5 more points per game (90.2) than Arkansas gives up (68.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Fland averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Adou Thiero is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Mark Sears is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 14.8 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.