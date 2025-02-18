Davis and West Georgia host North Alabama

West Georgia Wolves (5-22, 3-11 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (19-8, 11-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits North Alabama after Kyric Davis scored 26 points in West Georgia’s 81-76 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Lions are 12-1 in home games. North Alabama leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 36.0 boards. Corneilous Williams paces the Lions with 9.0 rebounds.

The Wolves are 3-11 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-10 when winning the turnover battle.

North Alabama is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Jacari Lane is shooting 36.6% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Wolves. Davis is averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Wolves: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.