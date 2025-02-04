Davis and Southern Illinois host Evansville

Southern Illinois Salukis (10-13, 5-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (9-14, 6-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces Evansville after Kennard Davis scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 75-65 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Purple Aces have gone 6-6 at home. Evansville gives up 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Salukis are 5-7 in MVC play. Southern Illinois leads the MVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 1.5.

Evansville’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Cuff is averaging 9.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Purple Aces. Cameron Haffner is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Salukis. Davis is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.