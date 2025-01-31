Davis and San Jose State host Air Force

Air Force Falcons (3-18, 0-10 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (10-12, 3-7 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays Air Force after Latrell Davis scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 71-68 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Spartans are 5-5 on their home court. San Jose State is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Falcons are 0-10 in conference games. Air Force averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when winning the turnover battle.

San Jose State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will McClendon is averaging 12.2 points for the Spartans. Josh Uduje is averaging 14.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.