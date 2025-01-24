Davis and Old Dominion host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-12, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-12, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Coastal Carolina after Robert Davis Jr. scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 74-60 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Monarchs are 5-7 in home games. Old Dominion averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Chanticleers are 1-7 in conference games. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Denzel Hines averaging 4.7.

Old Dominion is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Old Dominion gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 15.5 points for the Monarchs. Sean Durugordon is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joshua Meo is averaging 7.6 points for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.